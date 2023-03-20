CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mobile Users Will Lose $58 Billion To Scam Calls Globally In 2023
1-MIN READ

Mobile Users Will Lose $58 Billion To Scam Calls Globally In 2023

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 16:37 IST

Delhi, India

Call frauds have become a serious nuisance

Call frauds have become a serious nuisance

Fraudulent calls have resulted in millions losing money and it is globally becoming a big problem.

Mobile users are expected to lose a massive $58 billion to fraudulent scam calls globally this year, a report showed on Monday.

The loss due to fraudulent robocalls is a rise from $53 billion mobile subscribers faced last year, according to Juniper Research.

These losses will be driven by the increase in multifarious scam calls to deceive end users, such as unauthorised call forwarding or caller ID spoofing, with the end goal of financial gain.

Despite the ongoing development of robocalling mitigation tools, the report predicted that fraudsters’ ability to innovate fraud methods will drive these losses to reach $70 billion globally by 2027.

North America continues to be the most impacted region by fraudulent robocalls, as its affluent nature provides larger monetary opportunities for fraudsters and will account for over half of the losses attributable to robocalling in 2023.

However, the report estimates that STIR/SHAKEN framework has reduced the year-on-year growth of fraudulent losses to robocalling.

By 2025, fraudulent losses arising from robocalling are anticipated to decline for the first time in North America, owing to the widespread adoption of this framework, said the report.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 20, 2023, 16:37 IST
last updated:March 20, 2023, 16:37 IST