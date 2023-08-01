Moto G14 Budget Phone With FHD+ Display And 50MP Camera Launched in India: All Details

Motorola has added another Moto G model to its lineup in the country, and this is once again a budget offering for buyers. The Moto G14 is the successor to Moto G13 which looks to appease people with its premium design and features that match with its price tag. It only supports 4G LTE network which is understandable in this range and it will be available in the next few days.

Moto G14 Price in India

Moto G14 has launched in India at Rs 9,999 and it comes in two colour options. Motorola will start selling the budget phone from August 8 in the country.

Moto G14 Specifications

Moto G14 is your basic phone but with a stylish design to boot. It runs on the UniSoc T616 chipset which is paired with 4GB RAM and gets 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB. The phone has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with the punch hole cutout and both these features are hard to find in this range. The screen gets Panda glass protection as well.

Motorola claims the phone will get Android 14 update and three years of security updates. It comes with Android 13-based MyUI version out of the box that has less bloatware than most phones in this segment. On the imaging front, the Moto G14 features a 50MP dual camera at the back, and an 8MP shooter on the front for selfies. The phone weighs just 177 grams but still packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 20W charging speed. Motorola has packed stereo speakers in the Moto G14 which supports Dolby Atmos.

As we said, for connectivity, the Moto G14 offers Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS and headphone jack. The phone gets IP52 rating for splash and dust resistance and for security it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G14 will go up against the new Redmi 12 4G and a slew of other budget 4G phones that are available in the market from brands like Infinix, Realme Narzo and more.