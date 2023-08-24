Moto G84 5G Smartphone Likely To Launch In September: What To Expect

Moto G84 5G launch: Smartphone brand Motorola is planning to bring a new affordable G-series smartphone to India soon. Reports suggest that the Moto G84 5G might be launched in the country next month. The exact launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by Motorola.

According to known tipster ‘stufflistings’, Moto G84 5G will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is said to pack 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The brand is planning to reveal the phone in September in India. It’s rumored to be available in a Viva Magenta colour, featuring a vegan leather finish.

Moto G84 5G could come with a 10-bit pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The tipster has also posted an alleged render of the handset, and it aligns with what a previous leak has already suggested.

A leak from last week indicated a hole-punch display design and in-display fingerprint sensor on the Moto G84 5G. It was tipped to debut in black, grey, and red colour options.

Earlier this month, Motorola launched its budget smartphone — Moto G14 in India. Priced at Rs 9,999, the smartphone comes in two colour options. It runs on the UniSoc T616 chipset which is paired with 4GB RAM and gets 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB. The phone has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout.

It will get Android 14 update and three years of security updates. The device comes with Android 13-based MyUI version out of the box that has less bloatware than most phones in this segment. For optics, the Moto G14 features a 50MP dual camera at the back, and an 8MP shooter on the front for selfies. It weighs just 177 grams but still packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 20W charging speed. The company has packed stereo speakers in the Moto G14 which supports Dolby Atmos.