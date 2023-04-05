Motorola Edge 40 Pro Flagship Phone With 165Hz Display Unveiled: Price, Features

Motorola continues with its refreshed approach in the market and has launched the new Edge 40 Pro flagship phone this week. The phone has been globally unveiled and we must say the device packs a punch with its given features. Motorola offers stock UI which is a rarity in most segments, having it on a premium device is a sureshot appeal. You get a high refresh rate screen, latest Snapdragon chipset and fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price

Motorola Edge 40 Pro has launched at EUR 899.99 (Rs 81,000 approx) and you get the 12GB + 256GB variant for this price in select markets. Motorola is likely to bring the phone to India in the coming months.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro Features

The Edge 40 Pro is the successor to the Edge 30 Pro and its fight is against the likes of Pixel 7 Pro. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate screen that offers full HD+ resolution. The display and the back panel come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on the stock Android like UI with the Android 13 as the base platform. Motorola Edge 40 Pro has a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens.

The front of the phone carries a 60MP shooter. The company has reduced the battery size to 4600mAh battery but with 125W charging, it promises full day’s juice in under 20 minutes. You also have 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging speeds. The goodies don’t end there. You have an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and the phone weighs under 200 grams.

