Motorola Edge 40 With 144Hz OLED Display And 68W Charging Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Motorola has launched the new Edge 40 smartphone in India this week, continuing its focus across different price segments. The new Edge device features an OLED display, comes with Android 13 out of the box and supports fast charging along with wireless charging. Motorola Edge 40 gets IP68 rating, one of the few in this range.

Motorola Edge 40 Price In India

Motorola Edge 40 is priced at Rs 29,999 in India which gets you the 8GB + 256GB variant. The company has decided against bringing a 12GB RAM model, probably to keep the price aggressive. Motorola will start selling the phone from May 30.

Motorola Edge 40 Specifications

Motorola Edge 40 features a 6.55-inch OLED display that supports Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate screen. It is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone supports dual SIM where one slot offers nano-SIM and the second one works through eSIM. The device gets a dual rear camera setup of a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide sensor.

top videos

The front of the phone has a 32MP shooter. As for the design, Motorola Edge 40 comes with IP68 rating that compliments the acrylic and leather finish. The phone has Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and three mics for better voice calling.

You get a 4600mAh battery that supports 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging speed. In the sub-Rs 30,000 segment, Motorola Edge 40 has the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Realme and iQOO in its sights but the overall package makes the Edge 40 a viable option as long as the hardware is capable, which we will know in the coming weeks.