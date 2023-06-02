Motorola Launches Moto Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Flip Phones: Price, Specifications And More

Motorola has refreshed its Razr lineup with the launch of the Moto Razr 40 and Moto Razr 40 Ultra folding phones—intended to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Oppo Find N2 Flip and now feature updated cover displays and a redesigned hinge.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra Specifications

More expensive of the two, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra (also called the Moto Razr+ in some regions) gets a much bigger cover display that wraps around the dual camera setup, and comes with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also features an updated hinge design that allows for minimal gap when the phone is in clamshell (folded) mode.

The outer cover display is a 3.6-inch OLED panel which supports a 144Hz refresh rate. The Moto Razr 40 unfolds to reveal a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 165 Hz refresh rate.

For optics, it gets a dual camera setup consisting of a 12MP main camera with an aperture of f/1.5 and a 1.4 µm pixel size, and features optical image stabilization. It also gets a 13MP ultrawide lens (also acts as a macro lens) with an f/2.2 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size. For selfies, it gets a 32MP sensor.

The phone is powered by a 3800 mAh non-removable battery, with 30W fast charging support.

Moto Razr 40 Specifications

Moto Razr 40 gets a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

Being the vanilla variant, the Razr 40 gets a smaller 1.9-inch AMOLED cover display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and the device unfolds to reveal a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED inner display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

And, as for the optics, the ultrawide is the same as the Razr 40 Ultra, with a 13MP f/2.2 sensor, but the main camera is different—which is a 64MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a pixel size of 0.7 µm. It also gets a 32MP selfie camera.

It is powered by a 4200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra, Moto Razr 40: Price And Availability

The Indian availability of the devices is not clear, but previous Moto Razr phones have made it to the country, so it remains to be seen if the latest flip phones will make it or not.

As for the price, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra starts at CNY 5,699 (around Rs 65,000) in China, £1,049.99 (around Rs 1,06,000) in the UK, and $999 (around Rs 85,000) in the US. It will be available in Magenta, Black, and Blue colorways from June 5 in China.

The vanilla Moto Razr 40 costs CNY 3,999 (around Rs 45,000) for the 8GB+128GB model and CNY 4,299 for the 8GB+256GB model. It is available in Vanilla Cream, Summer Lilac, and Sage Green colorways, and will go on open sale in China from June 25.