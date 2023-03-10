Motorola Moto G73 5G Launched In India With 50MP 'Ultra Pixel' Camera: Check Price, Specifications Here

Motorola has launched its latest 5G G-series phone—the Moto G73 5G in India. It features a 50-megapixel ‘Ultra Pixel’ primary camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 930 octa-core processor, Android 13 out of the box and ThinkShield for Mobile security that protects the device from threats—all in a sleek design with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

Motorola Moto G73 5G Specifications and Features

The Motorola Moto G73 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor, which is an octa-core SoC and supports 13 5G bands, 3 Carrier Aggregation and 4X4 MIMO for fast download speeds. It is available in the sole 8GB+128GB variant but can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card.

The camera setup, being the highlight of the device, offers a 50-megapixel main sensor with large 2.0μm pixels, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens that also doubles as a macro camera. The front houses a 16-megapixel selfie unit housed in a punch hole setup.

The device gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a 5000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Unlike some other phones in the segment, Motorola Moto G73 runs on Android 13 out of the box and comes with a promised upgrade to Android 14 and three years of security updates. Motorola is also bundling ThinkShield for Mobile security—to provide protection from malware, phishing and network attacks.The device also includes Moto Secure feature with privacy and safety options such as secure folder and pin scramble option. Additionally, it has a Family space feature that allows users to remotely manage their devices.

The Moto G73 5G features a plastic back, which Motorola calls ‘acrylic glass,’ and the body is 8.29mm thick. It also has an IP52 dust and water resistant rating, which is much appreciated at this price point.

Motorola Moto G73 5G Price and Availability in India

The Moto G73 5G will go on sale from March 16 on Flipkart and other retail outlets like Reliance Digital. The smartphone comes in a single variant with 8GB RAM +128GB storage and is priced at Rs 18,999. It is offered in two colorways—Lucent White and Midnight Blue. Customers can also avail offers on buying the Moto G73 5G. They can either exchange their old phones and get Rs 2,000 off or pay with credit cards from select banks and get a flat discount. The final price of the smartphone after these offers is Rs 16,999.

