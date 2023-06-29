Motorola Razr 40 Price In India Leaked On Amazon Ahead Of Launch On July 3: Details

Smartphone brand Motorola is set to launch its latest foldable smartphones — the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, in the Indian market on July 3. The foldable smartphones from Motorola will be sold via Amazon India. Ahead of the official announcement, the base price of the Motorola Razr 40 has been accidentally leaked on Amazon India.

Motorola Razr 40 Price (Leaked)

According to the listing on Amazon India, the upcoming Motorola Razr 40 series will launch in India at a starting price of Rs 59,999. In a similar manner, Amazon also disclosed the price of the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G. As per the leaked information, the starting price of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G will be Rs 33,999. The e-commerce platform has taken down the listing now and it is not visible on the platform anymore.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro and Motorola Razr 40 Series prices have been revealed by Amazon!iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Starting at ₹33,999Motorola Razr 40 5G: Starting at ₹59,999 What do you think of these prices? pic.twitter.com/8jgSKBTcmw — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) June 28, 2023

The Motorola Razr 40 series is already on sale in global markets, including China. In China, the Motorola Razr 40 was launched last month with a starting price of CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 46,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Motorola Razr 40 Series Specifications

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, has a 3.6-inch OLED cover display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and when unfolded, it reveals a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. It has a dual-camera system with a 12MP main camera with f/1.5 aperture and OIS, and a 13MP ultrawide lens (also functions as a macro lens) with f/2.2 aperture. It also has a 32MP camera for selfies. The phone is powered by a 3800mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Razr 40, runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It gets a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED inner display and a 1.9-inch AMOLED cover display. It gets a different primary camera, with a 64MP primary sensor but shares the 13MP ultrawide sensor from the Razr 40 Ultra. It also gets a 32MP selfie camera.