Tech » Motorola Set To Launch New Foldable Phone On June 1; Could Be Called Moto Razr 40 Ultra
1-MIN READ

Motorola Set To Launch New Foldable Phone On June 1; Could Be Called Moto Razr 40 Ultra

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 13:49 IST

New Delhi, India

A new Moto Razr phone is coming.



Motorola set to launch new foldable phone on June 1, potentially named Moto Razr 40 Ultra. Slim design, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, dual camera setup expected.

Motorola has been making foldable (flip) phones for a while now—starting all the way back with the Moto Razr, its modern take on creating a flip phone. While the past few iterations may have been exclusive to China, this time around, the brand is set to launch a new foldable phone across more regions on June 1.

It is unclear whether the Lenovo-owned brand will introduce two new models or just one with different marketing names for different regions. It is rumored to launch two new models under the Moto Razr 40 series—the Moto Razr 40 and the Moto Razr 40 Ultra. The Moto Razr 40 Ultra, as the name suggests, is expected to feature bleeding-edge hardware and therefore command a higher price. 

The brand has tweeted a teaser that states, “Flip the script. June 1." Additionally, earlier this month, an image potentially showcasing the new Moto Razr phone leaked via 91Mobiles. The leaked image reveals a slimmer design compared to previous models and a new magenta-like colorway.

    In terms of specifications, reports suggest that the new foldable device might come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm’s current flagship SoC. It is also likely to feature a dual camera setup with wide and ultrawide lenses, similar to the 2022 model.

    The brand has not confirmed whether the phone will launch in India or not. However, on June 1, it should become clear whether the new Razr will join the growing collection of flip phones in the Indian market, alongside devices such as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Oppo Find N2 Flip.

    Shaurya Sharma
    Shaurya Sharma
    first published:May 18, 2023, 13:49 IST
    last updated:May 18, 2023, 13:49 IST