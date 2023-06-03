Motorola Teases Moto Razr 40 Series Launch In India: Expected Price, Specifications And More

After launching the Moto Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 flip phones in global markets, including China, Motorola has hinted at that the Moto Razr 40 series is going to launch in India as well. Motorola India’s Twitter handle tweeted a teaser that says, “A #FLIPin’ awesome gift awaits. Coming soon to India.”

It remains unclear whether the phones will be launched with the ‘Razr 40’ branding, as they are referred to as ‘Razr’ and ‘Razr+’ in the US.

It is also certain whether the brand will launch both phones—the Moto Razr 40 and the Moto Razr 40 Ultra—in India or if only one of them will make its way to the Indian market. The brand already has a product popup on its India website that says “Flip The Script,” and users can enter their details to subscribe and receive more information about the device when it becomes available. Notably, the teaser on Twitter as well as the website pop-up only show one phone.

Motorola Moto Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 Specifications

Motorola Moto Razr 40 Ultra, running on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, gets a 3.6-inch OLED cover display with a 144Hz refresh rate. When unfolded, it flips to reveal a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. It features a dual camera setup—including a 12MP main camera with f/1.5 aperture and OIS, and a 13MP ultrawide lens (also a macro lens) with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it gets a 32MP shooter. The phone is powered by a 3800mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging.

The cheaper of the two, the Moto Razr 40, runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It has a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED inner display and a 1.9-inch AMOLED cover display. It gets a different primary camera, with a 64MP primary sensor but shares the13MP ultrawide sensor from the Moto Razr 40 Ultra. It also gets a 32MP selfie camera.

Motorola Moto Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 Expected Price in India

In China, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra starts at CNY 5,699 (around Rs 65,000) and the base variant of the Moto Razr 40 costs CNY 3,999 (around Rs 45,000). We can’t comment on how much the phones will cost in India, but they are expected to undercut offerings from Samsung and OPPO which cost just shy of a lakh in India.