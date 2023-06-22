Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra Set To Launch In India On July 3: What To Expect

After their global launch, Motorola India will be launching the latest foldable smartphones, the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, in the Indian market on July 3, a representative from Motorola has confirmed to News18 Tech.

The phones will be sold via Amazon India, and the teaser promotions for the phone are already live on the e-commerce website. Notably, the phones are already on sale in global markets, including China.

Earlier this month, Motorola India’s Twitter handle tweeted a teaser that hinted that the Razr 40 series is going to launch in India and even added a popup on its India website that said “Flip The Script.”

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 Specifications

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, has a 3.6-inch OLED cover display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and when unfolded, it reveals a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. It has a dual-camera system with a 12MP main camera with f/1.5 aperture and OIS, and a 13MP ultrawide lens (also functions as a macro lens) with f/2.2 aperture. It also has a 32MP camera for selfies. The phone is powered by a 3800mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging.

The cheaper of the two, the Razr 40, runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It gets a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED inner display and a 1.9-inch AMOLED cover display. It gets a different primary camera, with a 64MP primary sensor but shares the 13MP ultrawide sensor from the Razr 40 Ultra. It also gets a 32MP selfie camera.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 Expected Price in India

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra starts at CNY 5,699 (around Rs 65,000) in China, while the base variant of the Razr 40 costs CNY 3,999 (around Rs 45,000). Given Motorola’s recent aggressive pricing with the Moto Edge 40, we can expect the Moto Razr 40 series to be priced aggressively.