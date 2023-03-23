CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Oppo Find N2 Flip ReviewNothing Ear 2Asus ZenBook 14 ReviewInstagram Blue TickRedmi Note 12 4G
Home » Tech » Mozilla Enters The AI Race With New Startup: All Details
1-MIN READ

Mozilla Enters The AI Race With New Startup: All Details

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 14:05 IST

California

Mozilla is the latest company to enter the AI arena

Mozilla is the latest company to enter the AI arena

Mozilla claims that it wants to build an independent AI ecosystem open to everyone.

Mozilla, the developer of the Firefox Internet browser, has introduced a new startup called Mozilla.ai, which the company hopes “will build a trustworthy and independent open-source AI ecosystem".

The company said that it is initially investing $30 million to build this new startup.

“The vision for Mozilla.ai is to make it easy to develop trustworthy AI products. We will build things and hire/collaborate with people that share our vision: AI that has agency, accountability, transparency and openness at its core. Mozilla.ai will be a space outside big tech and academia for like-minded founders, developers, scientists, product managers and builders to gather," Mark Surman, the executive president of Mozilla and the head of Mozilla.ai, said in a blogpost.

Moreover, the company stated that this group of people, working collectively, can turn the tide to create an independent, decentralised and trustworthy AI ecosystem — a real counterweight to the status quo.

RELATED NEWS

The initial focus of the new startup Mozilla.ai will be the tools that make generative AI safer and more transparent and people-centric recommendation systems that don’t misinform or undermine the company’s well-being.

Later this year, the company mentioned that it will announce additional initiatives, partners, and events in which people can participate.

In December last year, Mozilla completed the acquisition of the US-based virtual spaces and events start-up Active Replica to bolster its metaverse strategy.

Mozilla purchased the startup as it builds out Hubs, the company’s virtual reality (VR) collaboration platform.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
S Aadeetya
S Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journalism 10 years ago, and since then, has been part of established media ho...Read More
Tags:
  1. ai startups
  2. mozilla
first published:March 23, 2023, 14:05 IST
last updated:March 23, 2023, 14:05 IST