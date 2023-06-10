Mystery USB Adapter Spotted Alongside Apple Vision Pro Headset In WWDC 2023 Video

Apple’s Vision Pro headset launched earlier this week at WWDC 2023 and the response has been quite overwhelming, with people having radical opinions. Now, in an Apple developer Platforms of the State video, the Vision Pro headset can be seen connected to a USB dongle—and this has sparked a debate online as to what it could be.

The video shows what looks like a USB-C adapter connected to the right side of the Vision Pro headset. And—as spotted by MacRumors—in one of the shots, the adapter seems to have a USB-C cable attached to it, leading to a Mac Studio in one shot. So, it could be possible that the adapter is used to establish a direct connection to a Mac for visionOS app development—but the usage is not clear at the moment.

Moreover, it is possible it is just a development apparatus that Apple uses internally—and isn’t designed for developer or public use. Moreover, MacRumors further notes that Apple will make Vision Pro developer kits available to developers in July—so more should become clear then.

Apple’s Vision Pro is slated to launch next year, in 2024, but initially, only in the US. The headset is the company’s first new product line in years, following the launch of the Apple Watch in 2015. The iPhone maker claims that it is a ‘spatial computer’—designed to blend the digital with the physical world—while staying present and aware of their surroundings.