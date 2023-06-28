NASA Wants To Take AI For Space Missions With This ChatGPT-Like Chatbot

We all can agree that artificial intelligence (AI) is spreading its wings everywhere but now it is ready to fly past our atmosphere, thanks to NASA. According to reports, the space agency is working on its own version of ChatGPT that will be used for space missions and helping astronauts with different applications. The report from The Guardian suggests the language model being developed by NASA will help with doing experiments for missions, and even control other manoeuvres.

The scientists at NASA believe that AI can propel spacecraft into doing complex tasks such as working on queries from the astronauts or even help them with greater discoveries in the solar system and maybe even other galaxies. NASA already has a roadmap to use its AI tech for its upcoming Lunar Gateway mission, the report adds.

The space agency will be using the space station to orbit the Moon and offer vital support for the Artemis mission. NASA thinks that letting AI do the heavy work simplifies the tasks for the astronauts and they can deliver results with better efficiency.

Space crafts are a mix of hardware and software applications and NASA feels that AI can help with solving problems in space without the need to send an engineer as a part of the mission, thereby saving resources and costs for the missions. It will be interesting to hear more about the AI tech from NASA and whether it has the computing power to challenge ChatGPT even though the space agency has a specific focus for its development.

But these language models are becoming increasingly popular for different applications and it is no surprise to see AI going beyond the realms of our atmosphere and ready to tackle the challenges faced during space missions.