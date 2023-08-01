NASA’s Netflix-Like Streaming Website Will Show You Live Events And It Is Free

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA has come up with its own Netflix-like streaming service which will offer live space content and other documentaries for the public. All this content will be available free of cost and there won’t be any ads either.

The website is in beta avatar for now, but NASA is offering everyone the chance to explore the content of this website and even give feedback about their experience to the space agency. NASA states all these feedbacks will be closely observed and the future updates will look to fulfil the wish list from these people.

“Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity,” as said by NASA spokesperson in a post.

NASA has been one of the pioneers in the live streaming arena, with impressive coverage of major mission launches over the years, which has even won the space agency prestigious awards. And the new streaming platform looks to enhance the experience with rich and diverse content available to the public free of cost. That’s right, NASA is bringing the new website that will serve content without any ads and you still won’t be charged a fee, unlike Netflix and Disney+ streaming channels.

The new NASA+ service will be available on most of the streaming service platforms, and people can access it via the NASA app which is available for iOS and Android platforms and tablets as well.