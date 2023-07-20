Netflix Ends Password Sharing In India: All You Need To Know

Streaming giant Netflix has announced that sharing passwords will no longer be allowed in India Now. The company said that each account should only be used by one household.

Starting today, Netflix will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in India.

“A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.

We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices. It is why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows — so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you are watching with, there is always something satisfying to watch on Netflix," Netflix said in a statement.

The Streaming app will begin taking action against account sharing in India and other markets like Indonesia, Croatia, and Kenya from July 20, 2023, in an effort to increase its revenue in the latter half of the year, MoneyControl reported.

In India and other countries where paid sharing hasn’t been introduced yet, Netflix is trying a different approach. Users will have the option to pay an additional fee if they want to continue sharing their Netflix account with people they don’t live with.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix said it will not offer the ‘extra member’ option in these markets since they had recently cut prices in many of them, and the penetration is still relatively low, giving the company “plenty of runway without creating additional complexity"

Earlier in May this year, Netflix imposed these restrictions on password-sharing in more than 100 countries including prominent markets like the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil.

Meanwhile. Netflix also eliminated its most affordable ad-free plan in the United States and the United Kingdom, raising the price of ad-free streaming options. In the U.S., the Basic plan was priced at $9.99 per month, and with its removal, ad-free streaming now starts at $15.49 per month.

Netflix subscribers can opt for the $6.99 per month “Standard with ads" plan, but that price point includes advertisements. New customers who want an ad-free streaming experience will now need to pay $5.50 more without the Basic plan.