Netflix New Game Controller App For iOS Released: All You Need To Know

Streaming giant Netflix has introduced the Netflix Game Controller app, enabling users to play Netflix games on their television screens. According to the Apple App Store description, the Game Controller app will pair with a TV for playing Netflix games using an iPhone.

Currently, Netflix games are only accessible on the ‌iPhone‌ and iPad, and they cannot be played on Apple TV or other TV platforms. Although the app is inactive at the moment, it indicates that games for the TV will be “coming soon to Netflix."

The app includes a directional button on the left side of the ‌iPhone‌’s screen, along with A, X, Y, and B action buttons on the right side. Netflix initially introduced games in 2021, and there are currently over 50 titles accessible.

Access is included in the Netflix membership, with no additional fees or in-app purchases. Some of Netflix’s games include Tomb Raider, Stranger Things, Bloons TD 6, World of Goo, Exploding Kittens, Heads Up, and Cut the Rope.

In October last year, Netflix VP of gaming Mike Verdu had said that the company was “exploring a cloud gaming offering", reports TechCrunch. He also said the company would open a new gaming studio in Southern California, led by Chacko Sonny, the former executive producer on Overwatch at Blizzard Entertainment.

Verdu had also claimed that he didn’t see Netflix as a competitor to PlayStation or Xbox. In May, Leanne Loombe, VP of external games at Netflix, had talked about the company’s plans for cloud gaming. “We do believe that cloud gaming will enable us to provide that easy access to games on any screen. Our overall vision is that our members can play games on any Netflix device they have."

In March, the company was spotted working on an iPhone-based game controller.

