CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WhatsApp New FeatureVivo X90 Pro ReviewiPhone 15 ProNothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23

Live Result: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

AllianceBJPINCJDSOTH
2023 Wins + Leads
0/224 (113 To Win)
00000000

Live Result: Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023

Home » Tech » Netflix Plans to Cut Spending by $300 Million This Year: Report
1-MIN READ

Netflix Plans to Cut Spending by $300 Million This Year: Report

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 05:12 IST

California, US

Netflix in June also laid off 300 employees, or about 4% of its workforce, in the second round of job cuts aimed at lowering costs.

Netflix in June also laid off 300 employees, or about 4% of its workforce, in the second round of job cuts aimed at lowering costs.

Company leaders urged staffers to be judicious with their spending, including in relation to hiring, but said there would be no hiring freeze

Netflix Inc plans to cut its spending by $300 million this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Company leaders urged staffers to be judicious with their spending, including in relation to hiring, but said there would be no hiring freeze or additional layoffs, according to the report.

Netflix declined to comment. Shares of the company were down nearly 2% in early trading.

Last month, Netflix beat estimates for first quarter but offered a lighter-than-expected forecast, demonstrating the challenges it faces in pursuit of growth.

The company said it shifted a wider launch of a plan to crack down on unsanctioned password sharing into the second quarter to make improvements.

As the streaming video pioneer faces signs of market saturation, it is exploring new ways to make money, such as password crackdown and a new ad-supported service.

top videos

    Netflix in June also laid off 300 employees, or about 4% of its workforce, in the second round of job cuts aimed at lowering costs.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Netflix
    2. technology
    first published:May 13, 2023, 05:12 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 05:12 IST