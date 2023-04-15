New 15-inch MacBook Air Spotted In Apple Developer Logs, May Launch At WWDC 2023: Report

It has been nearly a year since Apple released the 13.6-inch MacBook Air powered by the M2 chipset at WWDC 2022, and now, as the WWDC 2023 event approaches, Mark Gurman has revealed that Apple may soon release its long-rumored 15-inch MacBook Air.

Gurman, in a recent Bloomberg report, has stated that Apple is extensively testing “fresh Macs" with a chipset that is on par with the current M2 chipset. This information was gathered from developer logs that were shared with Bloomberg news—following device compatibility testing with third-party applications.

The logs revealed that Apple is currently developing a laptop with processor specifications similar to current models, which is likely the M2 chip. However, this new laptop will feature a larger, higher-resolution display. Gurman claims that this could be the long-awaited 15-inch MacBook Air that Apple has been planning to introduce this year.

The potential 15-inch MacBook Air is reported to have an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU—similar to the outgoing M2 chipset. It will also feature 8GB of RAM as the base option. The laptop has been identified with the model number “Mac 15,3” and is listed as running macOS 14.

Last year, Apple launched the updated MacBook Air with the M2 chipset at WWDC 2022. So, it is likely that Apple could d the same this year—and launch the rumored MacBook Air 15-inch. Apple is also expected to reveal iOS 17, iPadOS 17, the new MacOS and more at the WWDC 2023, which will take place on June 5.

