New Nokia Phone, Nokia 106 2023, With UPI Support First look [Video]

Nokia recently launched its two new feature phones in India — Nokia 105 2023 and Nokia 106 - -with in-built UPI 123PAY functionality, enabling users to securely and seamlessly perform digital transactions even without a smartphone.

UPI 123PAY is NPCI’s instant payment system for feature phone users who can use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment service in a safe and secure manner.

Through UPI 123PAY, feature phone users will be able to undertake a host of transactions based on four technology alternatives such as calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach and proximity sound-based payments. Nokia 105 and Nokia 106 4G phones are available in India at Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 2,199 respectively. The Nokia 105 will be offered in Charcoal, Cyan and Red colour whereas Nokia 106 4G would be available in Charcoal and Blue Colour.

The Nokia 106 has a 1.8-inch display with a QQVGA resolution and supports 4G connectivity. The device comes with a 1,450mAh battery. The Nokia 106 4G features an MP3 player as well. It comes with an in-built FM radio and has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro-USB port for charging.

On the other hand, the Nokia 105 (2023) sports a 1.8-inch display with a QQVGA resolution. The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro-USB port for charging. It has an in-built FM radio and is certified with IP52 water resistance. The Noki 105 is backed by a 1,000mAh battery, 25 per cent larger than its predecessor.