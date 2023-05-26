Nikon Launches Z8 Mirrorless Camera In India With 8K RAW Recording: Check Price, Specifications Here

Japanese imaging giant Nikon has launched its flagship mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z8, in India. The camera gets a 45.7-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, along with an EXPEED 7 image processor. It offers various features, including 12-bit RAW, 10-bit ProRes 422 HQ, and N-Log video recording.

The camera also introduces new photo formats, such as the HEIF format for 10-bit still images, in addition to the standard NEF (RAW) 14 bit format. It also comes with up to 120 fps continuous low-speed shooting and 493 focus points for precise focusing.

Furthermore, Nikon has ensured that the camera provides a wide range of frame rates and resolutions for shooting purposes. It supports 8K UHD at 30p, 4K UHD at 120p/100p/60p/50p/30p/25p/24p and Full HD at120p/100p/60p/50p/30p/25p/24p.

Additionally, it can shoot in RAW at various resolutions, including 8256 x 4644 at 60p/50p/30p/25p/24p, 5392 x 3032 at 60p/50p/30p/25p/24p, 4128 x 2322 at 120p/100p/60p/50p/30p/25p/24p, and 3840 x 2160 at 120p/100p/60p/50p.

Users also have the flexibility to choose from multiple file formats and codecs, including N-RAW (12 bit), Apple ProRes RAW HQ (12 bit), Apple ProRes 422 HQ (10 bit), H.265/HEVC (8 bit/10 bit), and H.264/AVC (8 bit).

The Nikon Z8 is equipped with a 3.2-inch monitor that offers a 170° viewing angle. The monitor can be tilted both horizontally and vertically for convenience.

Nikon Z8 Price and Availability in India

The Nikon Z8 (camera body only) went on sale yesterday, May 25, at a price of Rs 3,43,995, across Nikon retail outlets. As a limited-time offer, Nikon India is providing a complimentary ProGrade Digital 128GB CFexpress Card and an extra Rechargeable Li-ion Battery (EN-EL15c) with every purchase of the Nikon Z8.