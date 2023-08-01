Nintendo's Next-Gen Console To Launch In 2024; Could Be A Hybrid Like Switch: Report

The gaming industry is dominated by three major console makers: Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo. Sony and Microsoft have already released their newest consoles, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S, respectively. However, Nintendo’s next-generation system—the successor to the popular Nintendo Switch—is yet to be announced. However, new reports claim that Nintendo could be planning to launch its next gaming console by the second half of 2024.

VGC reports that multiple sources have indicated that Nintendo’s next major console will be released next year. The sources also stated that the next console will have a portable mode, like the Nintendo Switch—making it a hybrid console. This means that it will not follow in the footsteps of the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, but instead take the path paved by the hugely successful Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo may also reduce costs by downgrading the current OLED display on the Nintendo Switch OLED to a more cost-effective LCD panel on its next-generation console. According to sources, this is likely due to the high cost of large storage media—which is required for most next-gen games. PS5 and Xbox Series X/S titles can be upwards of 150 GB in size. For reference, the Nintendo Switch base model has 32GB of storage. Additionally, Nintendo has a history of undercutting Microsoft and Sony’s consoles, and it is possible that they will do the same with their next console.

Sources also told VGC that the console would have a physical cartridge slot—meaning users would be able to buy physical games—just like the Nintendo Switch. However, it is not yet clear if the hardware would support backwards compatibility, allowing users to play the massive library of both first-party and third-party Nintendo Switch titles.

The Nintendo Switch, which was launched in March 2017, became the third best-selling console of all time in February this year, with lifetime sales of 122.5 million units. It has a large cult following due to its first-party games, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Odyssey, Pokémon games, and other classics like Metroid Prime Remastered.