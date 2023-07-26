Noise Luna Smart Ring Launched With Heart Rate, SpO2 Features And iOS Compatibility: Know More

Domestic technology brand Noise has launched its first smart ring, Luna, which comes with advanced health-tracking features including SpO2, heart rate, body temperature, and more. The wearable is available in seven ring sizes and five colors, including Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black.

Luna Smart Ring Early Access Pass

The company has not revealed the price yet but the early access to the new smart ring is available through the Priority Access pass at Rs 2,000. The pass provides an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on the day of the purchase, giving a direct cash benefit of Rs 3,000 to pass holders. Customers with Priority Access pass also get to purchase Noise i1 smart eyewear at a 50 per cent discounted price, i.e. Rs 4,499 only.

Luna Smart Ring Specifications

The Luna smart ring is created with a fighter-jet grade titanium body and a diamond-like coating, making it resistant to scratches and corrosion. It comes with a hypoallergenic smooth inner shell and a pointing edge on the outer shell for guided wearing.

Luna Ring uses in-built algorithms to deliver results. The ring’s temperature sensor measures body temperature influenced by diet, exercise, physiological states, and hormones once every five minutes.

It uses these responses while constantly studying reading Heart Rate and SPO2 to derive the core health score. Luna Ring offers automatic firmware updates and is compatible with version iOS 14/Android 6 and above. Powered with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology, it is also water resistant up to 50m or 164 ft. As per the brand, the smart ring can provide a battery life of up to seven days on a single 60 minutes charge.

“As India’s leading brand that places the utmost importance on positive lifestyle transformations, we are now set to expand the boundaries of the wearable ecosystem in the country with our foray into the smart ring segment, empowering users to catalyze effective health codes," said Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise.