Nokia 150, Nokia 130 Music Feature Phones Launched: Price And Availability

HMD Global on Thursday announced the launch of its new feature phones in India — Nokia 130 Music and Nokia 150. The Nokia 150 is coming with a 1,450 mAh removable battery and the Nokia 130 Music, on the other hand, has a 1450 mAh battery.

Nokia 150, Nokia 130 Music: Price And Availability

The Nokia 130 Music will be available in three colours — Dark Blue, Purple, and Light Gold in India, at retail stores, on Nokia.com/phones, and online partner stores, at Rs 1849 for Dark Blue, Purple colours and Rs 1949 for the Light Gold colour.

Priced at Rs 2,699, the Nokia 150 is also available in three colours — Charcoal, Cyan and Red. The phone will be available soon.

Nokia 150, Nokia 130 Music Specifications

The Nokia 130 Music comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and tactile key mat. The Nokia 130 Music is equipped with an upgraded 1450 mAh battery, delivering hours of talk time and 34 days of standby. It comes with an MP3 player, FM Radio and MicroSD card support.

The phone also boasts dual-band GSM 900/1800 networks. It supports an SD card of up to 32GB, providing ample space for multimedia and data storage. It can store 2000 contacts and 500 SMS. For connectivity, the device comes equipped with a Micro USB (USB 1.1) port and a standard 3.5mm audio headphone jack and bundled wired headphones.

The Nokia 150 boasts IP52 dust and splash-proof ratings. It features a metallic navi key area, a tactile keymat for easy typing, and a polycarbonate build. With an upgraded 1450 mAh battery, you can get 20 hours of talk time and 34 days on standby.

The Nokia 150 phone has a VGA rear camera with flash, a 2.4-inch display, a powerful loudspeaker and an MP3 player offering up to 30 hours of music playback.

“As we introduce the new Nokia 130 Music and Nokia 150 to the world, we’re thrilled to offer phones that truly stand out. With all-new design and rich music features, upgraded battery for extended talk time, and user-friendly designs, the Nokia 130 Music and Nokia 150 embodies the essence of lasting connections and convenience," Ravi Kunwar, Vice President- India & APAC, HMD Global, said.