Nokia C32 Launched With 50MP Main Camera In India: Price, Offers & Specifications

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday, announced the launch of its new C-series smartphone — Nokia C32 in India. The smartphone comes with features including a 50MP main camera, Android 13, a 6.5-inch HD+ display, and a huge 5,000 mAh battery.

Nokia C32 Price In India, Availability And Offers

The Nokia C32 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 7GB + 64GB storage model and the 7GB + 128 GB model costs Rs. 9,499. It comes in Charcoal, Brezzy Mint and Beach Pink colours. Nokia C32 is available in India starting today at the retailer and Nokia website.

The company has also announced benefits for Jio Plus (Postpaid) users on the Rs 399 plan, which provides 75GB monthly data + 3 add-on SIMs. Also, Jio Plus Nokia phone users will get special benefits worth up to Rs 3,500 as 100 GB additional Data (10 GB Additional Monthly Data for 10 months) worth Rs 1000 and additional coupons worth up to Rs 2500.

Nokia C32 Specifications

Nokia C32 boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The device sports a water-drop-shaped notch housing the selfie camera and has a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by an octa-core 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A processor.

Nokia C32 also comes with 3GB of extra virtual RAM with memory extension for smoother app usage. In terms of photography, the phone features a dual-rear camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP front camera. The smartphone has various modes such as Portrait, HDR, and Night mode.

The smartphone runs Android 13 with a promise of two years of quarterly security updates. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery which supports 10W charging over a USB Type-C charging.

“After the successful recent launch of the Nokia C22, we’re thrilled to introduce the Nokia C32 delivering reliable performance, stunning visuals, and long-lasting battery life. The success of the Nokia C-series in India motivates us to continue to offer great value and innovation in this segment," Ravi Kunwar, VP- India & APAC, HMD Global, said in a statement.