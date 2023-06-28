Nokia G42 Smartphone With 90Hz Display And Android 13 Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia G42 is the latest from the brand that has launched this week. It has a high refresh rate screen and a 5G chipset, which has become the standard in the market. The company has been playing in a different market with its products in the past few years but still you would agree that Nokia still makes one of the better looking phones in its range. It comes with a Snapdragon chip and gets Android 13 out of the box.

Nokia G42 Price

Nokia G42 has launched in two variants with up to 6GB RAM. The company has shared the $199 (Rs 16,000 approx) price tag for the 6GB RAM model, with the details for the 4GB variant not revealed yet. The phone will be coming to the US, UK and Europe.

Nokia G42 Specifications

Nokia G42 features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate screen. HMD Global claims the phone is easy to repair and for that it has teamed up with iFixit to provide the parts and tools using which a consumer can fix problems like display, battery and more themselves. It is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is further expandable via the microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android 13 version and like other Nokia phones, we expect the interface to be devoid of bloatware and ads. It will get two OS updates and three years of security support.

Nokia G42 gets a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP sensor along with a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor. The front of the phone has an 8MP shooter for selfies. Nokia has offered the device with IP52 rating and you have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Being a smartphone, it is interesting to have FM Radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The charging of the 5000mAh battery is done via USB C port but at only 20W speed.