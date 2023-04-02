Nokia T21 Tablet Review: Is It Worth The Money?

Nokia T21 Tablet Review: In a bid to meet the demands of budget tablet consumers in India, the popular Finnish technology brand Nokia recently introduced its budget-friendly tablet - the Nokia T21. With this move, Nokia aims to compete with other budget-friendly tablets available in the Indian market, such as Redmi Pad, Oppo Pad Air, Realme Pad X, Motorola Moto Tab G62, and more.

Nokia T21 Price

The Nokia T21 is available in a single Charcoal Grey colour variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Wi-Fi model is priced at Rs 17,999, while the Wi-Fi + LTE variant is priced at Rs 18,999. We used this variant for more than a week and here’s what I have to say about this new Nokia tablet. Both the Nokia T21 tablet and its predecessor T20 are fairly similar in features and price. The Nokia T21 offers slightly better specifications compared to the Nokia T20, but at a slightly higher price point.

Nokia T21 Design

The Nokia T21 tablet is equipped with several impressive features, including the Unisoc T612 processor, Android 12 operating system, and an 8,200 mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities. In terms of design and build, the Nokia T21 boasts an aluminum body incorporating a 60% recycled plastic cover for the antenna. The premium build quality provides a comfortable grip, and its size and weight are just right for prolonged usage without any discomfort. With a thickness of 7.5mm and weighing 471g, the T21 is a bit heavier, which is justifiable because of the big battery size.

The good design, along with its affordable price point, is sure to attract potential buyers, especially among the younger generation. Additionally, the tablet offers a lag-free experience even during extended usage for gaming, streaming web series, and multitasking. It has the power button on the top right, while on the right-hand side are volume buttons. There’s a removable tray that has a slot for microSD and SIM cards (for the WiFi-4G) variant. The device also comes with 4G LTE, NFC, and other connectivity options. Overall, the Nokia T21 is a promising offering from the company in the Indian market.

Nokia T21 Display, Camera And Performance

Nokia T21 has a 10.36-inch 2K IPS LCD panel with low blue light certification. Thanks to the screen size, Nokia T21’s display is a good for budget users. Indoors, the screen on the Nokia T21 can reach a high level of brightness, providing clear visibility. Even when viewing in direct sunlight with maximum brightness, the screen maintains decent legibility however, in direct sunlight you may face some heating issues. The colours on the T21’s screen were coming good, making it a delightful experience to watch over-the-top content. Coming to speakers, The Nokia T21’s speakers are located in the tablet’s top and bottom corners. The tablet’s speakers deliver crystal clear audio even at maximum volume, without any distortion. Streaming music on the T21 is a delightful experience.

Coming to the camera, the Nokia T21 comes with an 8MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera. The T21’s front camera captures below-average selfies, while the 8MP rear camera takes some impressive pictures with great detail. The tablet is well-suited for video calls, virtual office meetings, and other similar activities.

In terms of specifications, The tablet is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. The Nokia T21 runs on Android 12 out of the box, promising two years of major OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates. Coming to the performance - Considering that the T21 is an entry-level device, its performance is impressive.

The tablet functions smoothly and efficiently, making it a reliable choice for users looking for a budget-friendly option. I enjoyed watching movies and web series on various OTT platforms such as Zee5 and Netflix, as well as playing light games on the T21 tablet. Additionally, I found it easy to switch between apps while performing regular tasks without experiencing any lag. Overall, in the budget category, the tablet provided a smooth and seamless viewing and gaming experience, free from any disruptions.

In terms of battery performance, equipped with an 8,200 mAh battery, the Nokia T21 tablet can last between nine to eleven hours of continuous gaming, streaming YouTube videos, and other similar activities, The tablet is rated to last up to three days on a single charge, which it nearly achieved with mixed usage. Additionally, the tablet supports fast charging of up to 18 watts and took about three hours to charge from zero to full capacity.

Nokia T21 Verdict

Priced under Rs 20,000 in India, the Nokia T21 tablet can be a good choice for users seeking an affordable and reliable device. Its big display, decent speakers, impressive battery, and smooth performance make it a well-rounded option for everyday use. When comparing the Redmi Pad and Nokia T21 tablets, the Redmi Pad may be a good choice for those looking for higher performance and more storage options, while the Nokia T21 is a decent option for those seeking a more affordable device with faster charging capabilities.

