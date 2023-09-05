CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » Nokia To Launch New 5G Smartphone In India Soon: What To Expect
1-MIN READ

Nokia To Launch New 5G Smartphone In India Soon: What To Expect

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 11:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Nokia has also confirmed the launch date of the upcoming 5G phone.

Nokia G310 5G, which was launched last month in the US, comes with a Snapdragon 480+ chipset and 4+128 GB memory combination.

Smartphone brand Nokia is preparing to launch a new 5G smartphone in India. The company recently took to micro-blogging platform X, formerly called Twitter, to tease the launch of its upcoming smartphone. The brand has also confirmed the launch date of the upcoming 5G phone.

“Are you ready to experience speed with Nokia 5G smartphone? Stay tuned for the announcement on September 6, 2023”, posted the company on X. Nokia has not-yet revealed any details about the upcoming smartphone. However, the brand recently launched the Nokia G310 5G alongside the Nokia C210 in the United States.

The teaser video for an upcoming smartphone only gives us a glimpse of the phone’s curved corners. The company hasn’t revealed anything else about it yet.

According to reports, Nokia G310 5G, which was launched last month in the US, comes with a Snapdragon 480+ chipset and 4+128 GB memory combination. The front panel is a 6.56-inch LCD with 720p resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch.

In terms of camera specifications, the smartphone comes with the triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a macro lens. The device houses an 8MP front camera for video calls and selfies. Images can be taken with some AI filters, while video is recorded with Nokia OZO Audio for clearer sound. Nokia G310 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

HMD Global, last month, announced the launch of its new feature phones in India — Nokia 130 Music and Nokia 150. The Nokia 150 is coming with a 1,450 mAh removable battery and the Nokia 130 Music, on the other hand, has a 1450 mAh battery. The Nokia 130 Music in three colours — Dark Blue, Purple, and Light Gold in India, at retail stores, on Nokia.com/phones, and online partner stores at Rs 1849 for Dark Blue, Purple colours and Rs 1949 for the Light Gold colour.

first published:September 05, 2023, 11:33 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 11:34 IST