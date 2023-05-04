Nokia XR21 Rugged Phone Gets The Highest IP Rating For Extra Protection: All Details

Nokia continues to pursue its ambitions in the smartphone segment and the latest model is the Nokia XR21 that looks to take smartphone durability to another level. The new phone comes with IP69K rating which makes it the most durable phone against dust and water in the market. The company has already launched a slew of XR-series devices which look to focus on premium design and quality assurance. The 5G phone uses a Snapdragon chipset and supports fast charging.

Nokia XR21 Price

Nokia XR21 is priced at £499 (Rs 51,320 approx) and will be available in the UK from early June. Nokia has not shared details for its launch in markets like India.

Nokia XR21 Specifications

Nokia XR21 comes with IP69K rating, one of the first to come with this level of durability. The phone also gets MIL-STD-810H military-grade which makes it extra rugged. The 9K at the end of the IP69 rating highlights the ability of the device to withstand close-range, high pressure and high temperature water splashes.

The phone features a 6.49-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate screen that can be used with wet hands and while you wear gloves. With Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, the screen should handle round usage. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset and paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Nokia XR21 gets a dual rear camera system that comprises a 64MP sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

The phone packs a 4800mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Being a Nokia phone it is surprising to see it being shipped with Android 12 version out of the box. However, you will get three OS updates and four years of security updates. The latest XR phone is putting all its eggs into durability so it will be intriguing to see if people are ready to spend big on a mid-range-ish phone with high-level durability in the premium segment.

