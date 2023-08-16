Nokia’s New 5G Phone Offers Removable Battery And Easy Repairs: All Details

Nokia is back again making phones that have a removable battery but this time we are talking about smartphones. That’s right, the brand has launched two new 5G phones in the market that are not only easy to repair but also let you change the battery when it conks off. The Nokia C210 and Nokia G310 are the two phones that have these features, but only the latter supports the 5G network.

Nokia claims you can easily repair parts like the display, battery or even the charging port of these phones. Nokia is working with iFixit to provide the tools to fix these parts without visiting a repair store.

Nokia C210 And Nokia G310 5G Price

The Nokia C210 is priced at $109 (Rs 9000 approx) for the 3GB and 32GB storage variant. While the Nokia C310 5G comes for $186 (Rs 15,400 approx) for the 4GB + 128GB model. We are hoping that Nokia brings these phones to other countries.

Nokia Budget Phones With Removable Battery

Both these phones have been made using the QuickFix design which the company says makes it easy to repair. Removing the battery of a phone means you don’t have to throw the device or spend big to fix it. You can buy the battery and attach it to the device. Similarly, the unique design allows people to change the display for any damage, or if the USB charging port isn’t working. You don’t need to be an engineer to fix those issues with these phones.

But like most Nokia phones, hardware features are not the most appealing. You get the Nokia C210 and G310 5G with Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 480+ chipset. The phone does get Android 13 stock version and is hopeful of further upgrades. It also comes with a headphone jack, a 50MP primary rear camera on the 5G model, which also has a 5000mAh battery with support for 20W charging speed.