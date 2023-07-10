Not Just Google, Apple Also Has Bad Loan Apps Issue In India

Google has been taking stringent action on fake loans apps in India, and now Apple seems to be facing the same issue with the App Store in the country. Many iPhone users have complained about issues caused by loan apps from the App Store, which seems to have alerted the company, who have reportedly taken down around 6 of those loan apps from the App Store in recent weeks.

The loan apps have proven to be predatory in nature, threatening users by claiming to have access to their explicit photos and sharing them with their contacts from the list.

Some of these apps mentioned in the news are White Kash, Pocket Kash and Golden Kash among others. These apps have generally been vetted by Apple’s stringent App Store policies, but it seems some fake versions have floated their way through security which has come as a concern for the company and millions of iPhone users in the country.

Apple has reportedly acted on these predatory loan apps that seem to have genuine reviews but their developers details are shady with fake-sounding names and websites given on the App Store.

Apple has responded in the strongest possible manner, and according to a report quoting the company by TechCrunch, Apple confirmed these apps were, “falsely representing an association with a financial institution,” which was a clear violation of its App Store policies and ascertained that, “we do not tolerate fraudulent activity on the App Store, and have stringent rules against apps and developers who attempt to cheat the system.”

Loan apps have become a serious issue for these tech companies, and even with a stringent policy in place, somehow these apps manage to pass the filters put by Google and Apple.

Google has in fact faced more troubles and has needed support from the law enforcement bodies to act on these developers, who seem to have created a horde of fake loan apps targeting people who have simply needed quick financial assistance during the pandemic in the last three years.