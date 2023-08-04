Nothing Launches CMF, A Budget-Friendly Sub-Brand; Unveils Plans For New Smartwatch, Earbuds

London-based startup Nothing launched as a design-first brand, with a major focus on releasing distinctively styled products at a price point that undercuts top-end premium offerings. However, the brand has repeatedly distanced itself from being labeled as a “budget brand.”

Even with the price increase seen in its second-generation smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2 remains faithful to the original Nothing formula—taking a design-first approach, offering specifications that ensure a reliable experience and clean software. Nevertheless, this hasn’t deterred the brand from entering the budget segment. Following the footsteps of other brands such as OnePlus’ Nord—Nothing has introduced its own CMF by Nothing brand during its Community Quarterly Update.

CMF by Nothing has been created to offer budget-friendly products. However, according to CEO Carl Pei, CMF will create a range of products that make better design more accessible. This implies that the new CMF lineup will focus on creating less expensive products with the same “Common DNA” as Nothing, but they will be separate brands.

“CMF by Nothing will be more accessibly priced—so that more people can get access to our ecosystem,” Carl Pei said.

Carl Pei also clarified that CMF will start off with launching a new smartwatch and pair of earbuds later this year. So, while the rumors were true, the new smartwatch will launch under the CMF umbrella, instead of Nothing.

It will be interesting to see how Nothing and the new CMF brand will be distinguished. However, Nothing has so far launched so-called “value flagships,” particularly the Nothing Phone 2, which offers enthusiast-grade internals but at a price that is lower than most mainstream flagships. Carl Pei also stated that Nothing will differentiate itself by offering “Premium” products. This could mean that Nothing’s next mainline phone could go all in and offer the latest internals— and of course—may increase in price.