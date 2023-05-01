Nothing Phone 1 Confirmed To Get Android 14 Beta 1 Access

Nothing Phone 1 will be one of the first non-Pixel devices to get the Android 14 Beta 1 Early Access version this year. The company confirmed this recently, giving the Phone 1 users more reasons to be excited about their smartphone.

Nothing has benefited from working closely with Google, which is focused on improving the software experience for the users. The release date is yet to be confirmed by the company.

Nothing offers its NothingOS version on the Phone 1 which continues to receive software updates to improve the camera, overall performance and other stability changes. Android 14 beta is available to the supported Pixel models, which includes Pixel 4 and later models.

The main version will be part of the Google I/O 2023 keynote and sessions later this month, and it is expected that more brands will get access to the beta version in the coming weeks. Nothing has focused on its only smartphone by improving the software features, while it also builds on the success of the Phone 1 with a bigger ambition later this year.

The company has already confirmed its launch plans for the Phone 2 which as per Carl Pei, Founder, Nothing is going to be a flagship product, and is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen series chipset. Nothing Phone 2 could see major upgrades in camera and the display tech as well.

Pei tends to focus on the overall experience rather than dish out spec-heavy products that has usually been the case with most phone makers lately. The Phone 1 was launched in India for Rs 35,999 and we expect the Phone 2 to be priced around Rs 55,000 later this year. Android 14 promises to be an incremental upgrade on Android 13 but even then Google is expected to make changes in some of the utility features which will become clearer later at the I/O 2023 keynote.

Read all the Latest Tech News here