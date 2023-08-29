Nothing Phone 1 Now Getting Nothing OS 2.0 Update: All Details

Nothing Phone 1 users are now getting the latest Nothing OS 2.0 version update. The company has confirmed that the rollout has started and all Phone 1 users should get the pop-up for the update in the coming days.

The new Nothing OS version has come out of the box with the Phone 2 and now coming to the first-gen Nothing Phone as well. The new Nothing OS version is based on Android 13, as the company continues to test the Android 14-based Nothing OS version internally before it is likely to be released later this year.

As you might be aware, the Phone 1 update brings the popular monochrome app icons which allows you to change the colour settings of all the apps by changing the default icon plate in the settings. The Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 version gets a new screen lock as well as home screen widgets for weather, torch and more.

We've now began rolling out Nothing OS 2 for Phone (1). Thanks for everyone's patience! As our capabilities strengthen, we'll be able to pull in the time gap over time.— Carl Pei (@getpeid) August 28, 2023

Nothing Phone 1 Update: How To Get

- Go to Settings on Phone 1

- Click on Software Update to check for new version

- Download the new version and restart the phone

Make sure your phone has enough battery before installing the update.

Nothing has extensively increased the count of its software team which seems to be helping with improved focus on products and a comparatively fast rollout of the OS 2.0 version for the first-gen Nothing Phone owners. The OS is one of the most fluid and interactive platforms we have used in recent times, and having zero ads and bloatware is another bonus. Now all eyes will be eager to see what Nothing does with the Android 14-based OS for its Phone series.

Phone 1 is the first device from the brand that came out last year and will not become even more fluid with the new Nothing OS 2.0 version. The phone was launched for around Rs 33,000 back then and now people can pick it up for around Rs 30,000.

And now you have the Nothing Phone 2 which is priced much higher at Rs 44,999 for the base variant. Carl Pei has made an interesting journey with his brand, which is now gearing up for a sub-brand, just like OnePlus has the Nord lineup for affordable products.