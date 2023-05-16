Nothing Phone (2) Geekbench Listing Reveals Potential Specifications: Here's What We Know

There are few phone launches as hyped as Nothing Phone (1) was—and now it seems like we might get to experience the hype all over again with the launch of Nothing Phone (2). Nothing has already confirmed that it will be releasing the phone in “summer 2023," powered by a Snapdragon 8 series SoC. However, a Geekbench listing has now revealed what could potentially be the actual specifications of the Nothing Phone (2).

As spotted by MySmartPrice, the Nothing Phone (2) has made an appearance on Geekbench, indicating that the device will boast flagship-grade internals. According to the listing, the device is powered with a processor named ‘taro,’ which is the internal name for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from last year—an SoC that also powered phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and more.

The device, referred to as the Nothing A065, is also expected to feature 12GB of RAM, as indicated in the listing. However, it is likely that the unit used for testing on Geekbench was the 12GB variant, and other variants, such as an 8GB model, may also be available.

In the Geekbench test, the potential Nothing Phone (2) achieved a single-core score of 1253 and a multi-core score of 3833. The phone was running on an Android 13-based operating system. Depending on the timing of the launch, the phone may come with either Android 13 or 14, although it is more probable that it will ship with Android 13 out of the box.

Furthermore, the device has also obtained the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification, also suggesting that the launch may happen soon.