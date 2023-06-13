Nothing Phone (2) Launch Date Confirmed: Price, Features And Everything We Know So Far

Nothing Phone (2) is launching next month and now we have an official launch date from the company. Nothing is going to launch its second-gen smartphone on July 11 and it will be an online launch event. Nothing Phone (2) is going to be a flagship-level phone, and the company is taking it to the US market this year, including India and Europe among others.

Nothing Phone (2) Launch Date, Event Time And More

Nothing Phone (2) is launching on July 11 and the company is hosting an online event to introduce its new smartphone. The event will be streamed online starting at 8:30 PM IST on Tuesday and you can head over to the Nothing website and YouTube channel to get all the updates.

Nothing Phone (2) Price And Features: What We Expect

Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed to be a premium device but Carl Pei, Founder, Nothing claims the price will be at an acceptable level. Going by this claim, we believe the Nothing Phone (2) could be priced around Rs 50,000 in the Indian market.

The new Nothing phone is still a mystery in terms of its features but we do know that the Phone (2) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is an older chip but still very capable. The use of this hardware is why we predict the Phone (2) price to be around Rs 50K in the market. In countries like the US, Phone (2) could be launched for around $599 which would make it premium yet accessible.

The Phone (2) will carry a 4700mAh battery and hopefully the charging speed goes up from the 45W you got with the Phone (1). The design is also going to be an important aspect of the phone, since Nothing has kept its original style intact. The cameras will have to be a massive improvement and with the new Nothing OS 2.0 version we are hoping the company doesn’t fall short on its promise.