Nothing Phone 2 Now Available For Sale In India: Price, Offers And More

Nothing Phone 2 has launched in India and now it is available via open sale in the country. The second-gen Nothing Phone sees upgrades in the display, hardware and battery department. But all these changes have come at a price, putting it more in the premium mid-range category that sits upwards of Rs 40,000 in the market. The Phone 2 is also available via online channels in the country with the offline sales expected to start in the coming months.

Nothing Phone 2 Sale In India: Price And Offers

Nothing Phone 2 starting price in India is Rs 44,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model, going up to Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants, respectively. As part of the first sale of the Phone 2, Nothing has tied up with various banks to give you a Rs 3,000 flat discount and further price benefits on the other Nothing accessories.

Nothing Phone 2 Specifications

Nothing Phone 2 gets a slightly bigger 6.7-inch OLED LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage which is not expandable. Phone 2 is a dual SIM device and gets the Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 version out of the box.

It is promised to get 3 OS updates and 4 years of security support from the company. On the imaging front, the Phone 2 has dual 50MP cameras at the back and a 32MP selfie shooter on the front. It has a 4700mAh battery this time around that supports 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.