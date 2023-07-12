CHANGE LANGUAGE
Nothing Phone 2 Offers: This Is How Much Discount You Will Get For Exchanging Nothing Phone 1

Reported By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 16:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Nothing Phone 2 has the same transparent design but with new glyph interface

Nothing Phone (2) is available in three storage options in India: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB and the prices are Rs 44,999, Rs 49,999, and Rs 54,999, respectively.

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing recently launched its second smartphone — the Nothing Phone (2) — in India and globally.

For customers interested in buying the Nothing Phone (2) and planning to exchange their existing Nothing Phone (1), there is an exchange offer available on Flipkart. You can receive a maximum discount of Rs 14,000 for your old Phone (1).

However, the device must be in perfect condition in order to get the full exchange value. Only those who purchased pre-order passes for the Nothing Phone 2 on Flipkart will receive an additional discount of Rs 2,000, bringing the total discount to Rs 16,000. You can also check the exchange value of your phone on the Flipkart app.

Nothing Phone (2) is available in three storage options in India: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB and the prices are Rs 44,999, Rs 49,999, and Rs 54,999, respectively. Phone (2) will be available on Flipkart with Rs 3,000 off on Debit and Credit Cards from Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Citi Bank.

It’s important to note that the starting price of the Nothing Phone (2) is Rs 44,999, which is Rs 12,000 higher than the base model of the Nothing Phone (1). We can say that the new Nothing phone 2 is not as affordable as its predecessor.

The new Nothing phone 2 has a slightly tweaked design with the Glyph LED interface on the back panel. You have a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO display with support for an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports HDR10+, 10-bit colour depth, and gets Corning Gorilla glass protection. One of the upgrades is also in the hardware section, as the Phone (2) is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Coming to optics, you have a dual rear setup once again, but now you have a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS and a 50MP ultrawide-angle sensor. The front shooter has been upgraded to 32MP sensor for the new model. Phone (2) also gets a 4700mAh battery which is slightly bigger than the 4500mAh unit you had on Phone (1) and the charging speed is now at 45W in the wired mode

