Nothing Phone (2) To Launch This Summer With Transparent Design, Snapdragon 8 Series Chipset

After months of speculation, Nothing has finally revealed that the Nothing Phone (2)—successor to the Nothing Phone (1)—will launch this summer with no fixed release rate yet. We will have to wait for the company to reveal the release date and more about the device as the launch comes closer. The brand has revealed few key details about the device, including the flagship tier chipset and the transparent back design that originally debuted with the Nothing Phone (1). Here’s what we know so far.

The design of the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to retain the transparent design aesthetic that Nothing debuted with the Phone (1)—in partnership with Swedish firm Teenage Engineering. Additionally, based on the teaser image that the brand has shared, we can expect the Glyph lighting to make a comeback, and perhaps, the brand will find more use cases for it this time.

The teaser image also reveals a red LED indicator that has grown in size compared to the Nothing Phone (1), as well as a mysterious switch that could potentially be a mute switch.

In terms of specifications, the Nothing Phone (2) will up the ante by featuring a Snapdragon 8 series SoC, unlike the Nothing Phone (1) which launched with the Snapdragon 765 SoC—an upper midrange chipset. Earlier this year, a Qualcomm representative accidently revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Soc, which is last year’s flagship SoC from Qualcomm, and falls in-between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from early 2022 and 8 Gen 2 from this year.

Currently, it is unknown if the phone will offer any new camera lenses, including a telephoto lens, or if it will feature a new sensor altogether. However, in a series of phone reviews, Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing, emphasized that the brand is working hard to make software a strong suit of the Nothing Phone (1), so we may see improved cameras this time around.

With Summer already underway, we can expect the London-based company to reveal more details about the device soon.

