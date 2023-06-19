Nothing’s Carl Pei Dismisses Phone (2) Design Leaks: Here's What He Said

Nothing Phone (2) is launching in July and everyone is eager to see how the new Nothing phone looks and whether it has any different design patterns with the Glyph interface. There have been a few leaks which seem to hint minimal design changes, making it look identical to the Phone (1) that launched last year.

But now, Carl Pei, Founder, Nothing has rubbished those leaks hinting at a completely new design for the Phone (2). He shared a meme on social media recently with a message, “Just wait and see.” Nothing has a lot riding on the design of its phones, and yes, the software experience. So it is pivotal that the Phone (2) doesn’t look similar to its predecessor.

To everyone sending me this: just you wait and see! 😂 pic.twitter.com/QTEOTr5lrh— Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 14, 2023

Carl has usually played the hype card quite well, ever since his early days with OnePlus in the market. Now, with his own venture Nothing, he has used social media to tease new features or even get people excited just to announce a date to reveal the teaser of its next product.

The Phone (2) is launching on July 11 and the company is bringing the new phone to the US market this year. Nothing claims the Phone (2) will be a premium offering, powered by the one-gen old Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is a big upgrade on the Snapdragon 778G that was used on the Phone (1).

Carl claims that using this chipset helps with the cost, and considering you have phones under Rs 40,000 selling with this chipset these days, expect the Phone (2) to be priced around Rs 45,000 or maybe less. The phone is expected to get improved cameras, and the 4700mAh battery should support faster charging speeds. We’ll get more details on the new Nothing Phone in the coming weeks, building up to launch in mid-July and we’ll be giving you all the updates.