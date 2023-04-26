Now You Can Turn Off Chat History In ChatGPT: All Details Here

OpenAI, the AI research organization owned by Microsoft, has announced a new update to its AI chatbot ChatGPT, allowing users to disable their chat history. OpenAI stated that when chat history is disabled, conversations will not be saved or used to train and improve the models.

In a blog post on Tuesday, OpenAI said, “We’ve introduced the ability to turn off chat history in ChatGPT. Conversations that are started when chat history is disabled won’t be used to train and improve our models, and won’t appear in the history sidebar."

The new option to disable chat history is now rolling out to all ChatGPT users and can be found in the settings. OpenAI also mentioned that new conversations will be retained for 30 days when chat history is disabled, and will only be reviewed when necessary to monitor for abuse before being permanently deleted.

OpenAI is also working on a ChatGPT Business subscription for professionals and enterprises who require more control over their data. ChatGPT Business will follow OpenAI’s API data usage policies, which means that end users’ data will not be used to train the models by default. The company plans to make ChatGPT Business available in the coming months.

Last month, OpenAI launched a ChatGPT Plus subscription in India. The company has confirmed that the premium subscription includes GPT-4, the latest version of the AI model. With the subscription service, the company is looking to monetize the AI tool that has become viral over the past few months.

The ChatGPT Plus subscription has been priced at $20 per month in India, which is roughly Rs 1,650 per month. The ChatGPT Plus subscription comes with several benefits. The ChatGPT Plus subscription also offers access to GPT-4, the latest language model from OpenAI, which is currently available only to ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

