OnePlus 12 Leaked Renders Reveal Key Details: Periscope Zoom Lens, Next-Gen Chip And More

It has been around five months since the OnePlus 11 series—including the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R—was released in India. But now, concept renders of the next-generation OnePlus flagship, likely to be called the OnePlus 12, have already begun to surface.

Tipster OnLeaks and publication MySmartPrix have shared renders of the alleged OnePlus 12, which show a number of changes from the current flagship OnePlus 11. The publication notes that the renders are based on a ‘testing unit prototype.’ The design is largely the same, with rounded camera modules and a frosted glass back, but one addition stands out—a periscope zoom lens.

Below what appears to be a wide and ultra-wide lens, there is a third lens that resembles the periscope zoom lenses found in other flagship phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Pixel 7 Pro. However, the focal length and zoom capabilities of the lens are still unknown.

The OnePlus 12’s primary sensor is likely to be a 50-megapixel sensor—potentially the successor to Sony’s IMX989. It is expected to be paired with the previously mentioned periscope camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Until now, no OnePlus phone has had a periscope zoom lens. If the OnePlus 12 does have one, it will be the first phone by the company to have this feature.

According to MySmartPrix, the phone will be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, have a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support, UFS 4.0 storage, and may ship directly with Android 14.

The OnePlus 12 could cost more than Rs 55,000 when it releases, given that the base model of the OnePlus 11 already costs Rs 56,999.