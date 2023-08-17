CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launched With 24GB RAM, 1TB Storage: All Details
1-MIN READ

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launched With 24GB RAM, 1TB Storage: All Details

Reported By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 14:33 IST

New Delhi, India

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has been launched in China. (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has been launched in China. (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus has launched its new flagship, the Ace 2 Pro, in the Chinese market. It gets 24GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

OnePlus has released the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro—a high-end flagship smartphone in China. The device’s main highlights are its 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor, and a feature that allows users to operate the device even when the screen is wet. The device has a design similar to the OnePlus 11—but it has several upgrades—including a 1TB variant.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro being a flagship-grade device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB storage.

For the display, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro gets a 6.74-inch OLED panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate, and has a pixel density of 450 PPI. Additionally, the display has a new Rain Water Touch technology that allows users to use the device even with water droplets on the screen. OnePlus says this is possible thanks to a new chip and algorithms.

The device has a 50-megapixel IMX 890 sensor for the main camera. It also has an 8-megapixel ultrawide secondary shooter, and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera that can be used to take close-up shots of objects. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies and video calls.

The Ace 2 Pro—like the OnePlus 11 models—has an IR blaster and a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 150 watts.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Price and Availability

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has been launched in China for the starting price of CNY 2,999 (around Rs 34,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and goes all the way up to CNY 3,999 (around Rs 45,000) for the 24GB + 1TB variant.

The phone will be available for sale through Oppo’s online store in China starting August 23.

About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
Tags:
  1. oneplus
  2. android phones
first published:August 17, 2023, 14:33 IST
last updated:August 17, 2023, 14:33 IST