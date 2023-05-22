OnePlus Brings New OxygenOS Version For New And Old Phones: Full List

OnePlus 11 and older models are getting the new OxygenOS 13.1 version in India and global markets this week. The new OxygenOS version brings a slew of features and improves the overall system performance.

OnePlus continues to support its older devices and the OxygenOS 13.1 version is available for those using the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 9 series, including the 9R and the OnePlus 10 models. It goes without saying that the OnePlus 11 is also part of the support list for the new firmware. One thing to note is that some of the new features are limited to select models and OnePlus is doing a phased roll out so you might have to wait for a few days before this new version shows up on your unit.

Here is the full list of OnePlus phones getting the new update:

- OnePlus 11

- OnePlus 11R

- OnePlus 10 Pro

- OnePlus 10T

- OnePlus 9

- OnePlus 9 Pro

- OnePlus 9R

- OnePlus 8

- OnePlus 8T

- OnePlus 8 Pro

OxygenOS 13.1 Version: New Features

Seamless interconnection - Auto connection between PC, tablet and phone in close distance (only for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro)

Personalisation - New omoji library

Health - New Talkback feature to recognise image in apps and photos

New Zen space app with two modes Deep and Light

Simple mode improved (for OnePlus 8 Pro, 8T, 9, 9 Pro and 9R only)

Gaming - New Championship mode to Gaming Assistant to improve performance and also block calls, alerts and more.

Music playback control for music while gaming

System - Improve performance

Extend battery life in some cases

The recent OnePlus phones are powered by the OxygenOS version that is skinned over the ColorOS from Oppo. Oppo has talked about OnePlus being one of its sub-brand, with Pete Lau, now heading the product division at Oppo with OnePlus under his wing.