OnePlus Fold Design Renders Leaked: Here’s What It Looks Like

OnePlus will be launching its first foldable phone in the market in the next few months and now the first leaked design renders of the product have made it to the web. We did get a glimpse of the OnePlus Fold during the launch of the OnePlus 11 smartphone earlier this year but the new leaks via OnLeaks leaves nothing to imagination. The leak also hints the phone could be called OnePlus V Fold, which has also been mentioned in various trademark websites.

The design renders suggest the OnePlus Fold will feature a slimmer body than most foldables in the market. It will feature a circular-shaped camera module at the back, powered by Hasselblad like the other recent OnePlus flagship phones.

The display seemingly has thin bezels which gives the extra screen real estate. As you can see here, the OnePlus Fold seems to have picked up some of its design cues from the Oppo Find N2 Fold but there are elements that are linked to OnePlus’ style. The fold design is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and even the Find N2 Fold from Oppo.

Being a new model, we expect the phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset, with up to 16GB RAM. The Hasselblad camera unit could ideally get a 50MP primary sensor along with a telephoto sensor for better imaging results.

Expect OnePlus to offer a 2K AMOLED display for the main and the outer display of the Fold with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate screen in tow. OnePlus could also include a 100W fast charging battery on the OnePlus Fold model which is becoming the ideal pick for most products.

We have mostly heard about the OnePlus V Fold so far, but there are indications that OnePlus will have a flip-style foldable phone in the V series as well. We could probably hear more about it in the coming weeks.