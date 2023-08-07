OnePlus Foldable Phone Could Be Priced Lower Than Samsung’s Fold In India

OnePlus is launching its first foldable device called the OnePlus Open very soon, and the company is slowly laying the groundwork to get people excited. The OnePlus Open is claimed to be a challenger to Samsung’s foldable lineup but the company seems to be taking a different route when it comes to pricing the product.

New leaked reports hint that the OnePlus Open could be priced under Rs 1.2 lakh, which puts it around Rs 40,000 lower than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 model that was introduced just a few weeks back. Foldable phones are gradually becoming accessible and except for Techno’s fold that costs under Rs 90,000, most other models are priced above a lakh.

OnePlus ought to realise that a Samsung-like pricing for its foldable is not going to have many takers, so a competitive range gives it a chance among the biggies. Also, let’s not forget, you also have the Google Pixel Fold in the mix, which strangely is selling in select markets for now, allowing OnePlus the perfect chance to upstage the Pixel maker.

OnePlus is definitely close to launching the product but reports suggest the company has decided to delay the launch of its foldable device. It is assumed that the company has made a last-minute decision to change the display vendor from BOE to using panels from Samsung. It is likely that OnePlus has felt the performance of the BOE display was not up to the mark for its product, and hence going with Samsung’s panel felt like the obvious decision.

The testing of the OnePlus Open with the Samsung display seems to have already started and we should probably get more updates from the brand in the coming weeks, building up to the big launch event. Expect the company to have a powerful device that should equally appeal to the shutterbugs.