OnePlus Foldable Phone Could Launch In August

OnePlus is ready to enter the foldable market in the coming months, and the company’s first foldable phones could be introduced in August as per reports. That’s not all, OnePlus is likely to host the big launch event in New York, United States as per the details given in the same report.

The timeline for OnePlus foldable launches fall in line with what the company had told during the launch of the OnePlus 11 series earlier this year. In fact, a foldable device is part of OnePlus and its strategy to build a product ecosystem, which now includes a tablet as well. The OnePlus Fold could be an interesting entrant in the foldable arena.

The report comes at a time when Samsung has officially confirmed that its next Unpacked event is slated for July end, where we could see the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 devices among others. Samsung is taking the big launch event to its home market, South Korea this year, which is a big change from its event in the US over the past few years.

Coming back to the OnePlus Fold, trademark filing suggests OnePlus could call it the X series, and a Flip version will be part of the lineup as well. Rumours hint that OnePlus could use its parent company’s Find N3 fold design for its devices and even the hardware tech will be shared.

The OnePlus foldable could feature an 8-inch main display with a 6.5-inch outer screen. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. OnePlus could utilise its association with Hasselblad for the camera chops, and offer fast charging support for the battery.

As for the pricing, OnePlus will have to be aggressive with its price tag, even though the foldable segment in general is yet to reach the mass level. We expect the OnePlus Flip model to be priced around Rs 90,000 while the Fold edition comes at Rs 1 lakh+ range.