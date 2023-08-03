OnePlus Foldable Phone Launch Could Be Delayed For A Good Reason

OnePlus has confirmed its plans to enter the foldable segment, and we even have a name for the device called the OnePlus Open. The company was expected to launch the product this month, but new reports suggest OnePlus has decided to delay the launch of its foldable device. OnePlus Open was reportedly going to be unveiled on August 29 but new developments indicate the launch date could be pushed further.

OnePlus is being particular about the basics of its foldable product, and reports hint that the company has made a last-minute decision to change the display vendor from BOE to using panels from Samsung. It is likely that OnePlus has felt the performance of the BOE display was not up to the mark for its product, and hence going with Samsung’s panel felt like the obvious decision.

The testing of the OnePlus Open with the Samsung display seems to have already started and we should probably get more updates from the brand in the coming weeks, building up to the big launch event.

OnePlus first announced its foldable ambitions during the launch of the OnePlus 11 series earlier this year in India. The company has also said that the Open foldable will be launched in countries like India, which is one of its important markets. The Oppo-run brand also has diversified into numerous other categories this year, with the launch of its first premium OnePlus tablet and also a mechanical keyboard in partnership with Keychron.

The OnePlus Open leaks have given us a good idea about the focus of the company, now that it is expected to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. OnePlus could opt for a 2K AMOLED display, courtesy Samsung, which should offer 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus could use its Hasselblad partnership to power the cameras but more importantly, pack a bigger battery with support for fast charging. OnePlus Open will compete with the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and a slew of other foldable devices, including the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Fold 3.