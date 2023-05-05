OnePlus Foldable Phone Likely To Launch In August

OnePlus is going to be the next major brand to enter the foldable arena this year, and the company has already confirmed its launch plans for Q3. But so far we didn’t get a timeline in terms of the month when the OnePlus Fold could be announced.

Now, a reliable tipster suggests that OnePlus Fold could launch in August, which is still three months away. OnePlus continues to expand its product ecosystem, which now has smart TVs, smartphones, audio hearables and even fitness wearables.

The company has played a similar trick with its Nord series also. But having a foldable in its armoury is going to be vital not only for the brand’s progression but also mix it up in a segment which has predominantly seen Samsung ruling. As for the pricing, OnePlus will have to play it smart and look to undercut the other offerings in the market, especially from Samsung. Since this will be a first-gen model, we expect the brand to gradually evolve with the finesse and polishing of the product.

Google has also confirmed its entry into the segment with the Pixel Fold to be unveiled at the Google I/O 2023 keynote next week.

Oppo has its Find N2 Fold device out there (only in China for now) and you also have brands like Tecno looking to standardise the segment. OnePlus has allowed itself to be recognised in the premium segment lately, but it will be interesting to see which route it takes with the OnePlus Fold. The Fold version is likely to be accompanied by the OnePlus V Flip, as the names trademarked in China earlier this year.

OnePlus knows that India is a big market for its strategy but even then we expect the company to take a conservative approach, and most likely bring the OnePlus V Flip model to the country, which would compete with the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series.

