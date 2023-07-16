CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » OnePlus Likely To Launch Its 1st Foldable Smartphone Next Month: All You Need To Know
1-MIN READ

OnePlus Likely To Launch Its 1st Foldable Smartphone Next Month: All You Need To Know

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 14:38 IST

New Delhi, India

OnsePlus V Fold is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Image Source: OneLeaks/Smartprix

OnsePlus V Fold is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Image Source: OneLeaks/Smartprix

This foldable phone from OnePlus is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor clocked at 3.36GHz.

Chinese tech giant OnePlus earlier this year officially announced that its first foldable smartphone will be launched this year. Now, according to the latest rumours, the OnePlus V Fold smartphone is expected to be officially announced on August 29.

As per the report from SmartPrix, OnsePlus V Fold is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor clocked at 3.36GHz, coupled with 16 GB of RAM. Max Jambor, a reliable tipster also confirmed that Oneplus will launch this foldable smartphone at a physical event in New York, USA on August 29. This would be over a month after the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Last month, the same publication recently released renders of the OnePlus One or V Fold, based on a leaked design. The upcoming OnePlus folding phone is expected to have a notebook-like form factor, resembling devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Google Pixel Fold.

Some reports also claimed that OnePlus V Fold is expected to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED FHD+ cover display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will have a 7.8-inch foldable AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of optics, The first foldable phone from OnePlus is expected to come with a 48MP primary sensor along with an ultra-wide sensor, as well as a 64MP telephoto camera. Also, the device is likely to have a 20MP internal camera and a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

This foldable phone from OnePlus is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor clocked at 3.36GHz, coupled with 16 GB of RAM. It may come with a 4,805mAh battery and can support 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

About the Author
Bharat Upadhyay
Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over six...Read More
Tags:
  1. oneplus
first published:July 16, 2023, 14:38 IST
last updated:July 16, 2023, 14:38 IST